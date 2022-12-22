Fishing Update is Live!

You can now fish in any body of water, we have 6 water biomes right now: river, lake, shallow saltwater, deep ocean, cave water and mixed water (town center), each biome has different fish.

Like critters, fish always exist in the world, and it is up to you to find them, unlike other games where the fish only spawn when you are fishing.

Fishing is more than just pulling the line when the fish bite, there is a fish battle minigame where each fish species has a different fighting style and different moves, bigger fish are harder to beat.

There are currently 30 fish, each fish except for one can be filleted into its own unique cooking ingredient with different cooking effects and properties.

Critters are integrated into the fishing system by being bait, you can use almost any critter as fish bait, and each fish will have different reactions to each bait.

During this update we managed to remove the first placeholder gathering spot, the Fishing Boat is no more, you can now acquire Fish, Crustaceans, Kelp and Clams by yourself.

The collections screen track fish too, try to complete it by catching the biggest for each fish! We are still working on it to add crops and more stats next update.

The shop had a small overhaul, we tried to make it more intuitive to use, we also rebalanced how much you get from selling critters and selling fish work the same way.

We will now focus on exploration and the removal of the 3 remaining placeholders, we will expand the map, add new biomes and allow the player to gather every resource without needing to stay near the town.

Unfortunately development will probably slow down for the following months as we can no longer work on the game full time since it is not selling, we will need to find at least part time jobs or freelance work to stay afloat.

Changelog:

V0.55.0.0 ~ 21.12.2022 ~ Unity 2020.3.36f1

Features:

Added the Fishing Rod.

When not fishing:

Left click casts

Right click casts far, range scales with skill

When fishing:

When fishing: ASDW pulls the fishing bob. Tapping slightly increases the fish attraction range for a while.

Left click: Pulls the fish or cancels the fishing action

Left click: Alternate between 2 camera angles, Player or Fishing hook.

Implemented baits to the Fishing Rod

Sinking baits will slowly go down, pulling the line makes them go back up

Floater baits always remain at a fixed height

Baits are:

Baits are: All critters

Some foods

Some small fish.

Bare hook: Infinite but low quality

You always lose your bait if a fish bites it, whenever you fish it out or let it go.

Fish have a chance to be attracted to the fishing hook, then they will slowly swim towards it and start biting. When they bite there is a chance they will get hooked, just nib it.

Now only 3 fish can be interested in the hook at once.

You always lose your bait if a fish bites it, whenever you fish it out or let it go. Fish have a chance to be attracted to the fishing hook, then they will slowly swim towards it and start biting. When they bite there is a chance they will get hooked, just nib it. Now only 3 fish can be interested in the hook at once. Shimmering and bigger fish have priority.

If there are already 3 fish interested in the hook, another fish may replace one of those if it's attraction chance is greater (bait dependant)

Implemented the fishing battle.

Each fish can have it's own AI

Each fish can have up to 7 lives counting the initial.

Each second, if the fish is touching the bar, it takes damage, othewise you take damage.

Controls:

A, D: Moves the fishing bar to the left or right, the bar slides and bounces on the walls. Keep the fish inside!

S: Stops the bar.

W: Strong Pull - Big risk vs reward move that strongly damages the fish and cancel some fish attacks.

Missing the Strong Pull greatly damages you.



Bigger fish gives more fishing exp.

Fish can be then butchered or sold.

Added the fish category to the collections screen

Added axolotls and another secret underwater creature.

Changes:

The placeholder fishing boat was removed in favor of the new fishing system.

Tweaked the water shader

Made some changes to the trading scene that should make it more intuitive

Butchering screen now displays butcherables first, then ordered alphabetically.

Streamlined the butchering screen, adding an item to queue selects the next automatically

Added feedback animations for no stamina, low stamina and hunger

Player buildings now stop critters from spawning nearby

Added fishing rod and bugnet help entries

Added bug catching, fishing and filleting tutorial missions

Added fishing related achievements

Improved the collections screen

Bugfixes:

Fixed the issue with nonstop toggling the bugnet special if you held the button

Fixed a bug that made the hammer stop working on some circunstances

Fixed a translation issue.

Fixed a bug with one achievement.

Fixed a crash related to the black pepper when cooking with it.

Characters no longer become a pitch black being during dawn and dusk

Fixed a save/load bug

Fixed shine particles no longer working

Fixed chaos elixir

Fixed a rare sound related bug