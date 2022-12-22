A new update arises before the year’s end and it’s a “Keeper”!

It's now been a month since launching our MAJOR overhaul update, 'Resurrection' - we hope you've been enjoying all the changes it introduced!

As promised, it’s just the beginning of a series of updates that we plan on putting out on a regular basis. So here we are, right in time for the Holidays, with the new 'Keeper' Content Update! You can read all about all its new features and additions below:

New enemies to vanquish

We’ve added 2 new bosses and 2 new elite encounters, both dwelling in the Flooded Sewers and Caves respectively.

New additions to your arsenal

Over a dozen new weapons and equipment items have been added to the game. Handle with care!

More ancient relics to unearth

6 new trinkets, each with unique modifiers, have been introduced to aid you on your journey.

New surrounding for old friends

New 3D environments for Both Margaret’s and Ingward’s chambers.

Other mysteries yet to be revealed!

A new event, linked to a ravaging reptile, may befall you on your journey. Furthermore, there are now secrets to be found within some chambers. Just listen to your party’s chatter and you may stumble upon hidden mysteries while scouring the depths. Think you can find them all?

But what you can find right now are the patch notes for version 0.891 below:

Added 2 new unlockable bosses: Keeper, Camaz

Added 2 new unlockable elites: Hunchback, Legless

Added over a dozen new equipment items.

Added 6 new trinkets.

Added 4 new unlock items.

Added a new event.

Added 4 unique 3D environments for the new bosses and traders.

Added hero conversations after conquering certain chambers.

Added itemization based secrets to some events.

UX: Added SFX for better intent management feedback while under special status effects.

Added the possibility to Skip a card boost manipulation event.

Fixed bard's song now properly only removes 1 debuff.

Fixed newly swapped heroes were not properly getting equipment put on/take off events.

Fixed portrait of the Gorger.

Fixed almost empty deck view after continuing a savegame and immediately entering an event.

Fixed hero highlighting while a full screen panel was active and cards were behind the panel.

Fixed was unable to check the inventory while in an upgrade card event, select card or select trinket panel.

Fixed multiple escape menu or party rename menu opening related mouse input issues.

Fixed wrong blue tanking indicators on enemies when an enemy was targeting another enemy.

Fixed a couple of typos.

Balance: Priest can wield melee weapons now.

Balance: Grand Surge and Bite are now Flurry cards.

That’s it for our swift, end-of-the-year update. Let's meet again in 2023, with more content and a helpful roadmap to better plan our journey through the depths!

Thanks for sticking by and we'll see you all again soon!