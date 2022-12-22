Frosty Frontier Fest 2022 - 'Tis the Season

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ho ho ho, Prospectors!

We are quickly approaching the actual end of the year and the Frosty Frontier Fest 2022 has entered its full-blown stage. Let’s check together all that’s happening right now!

First off, did you make sure to subscribe to our newsletter before December 21? If so, you’ll want to keep an eye on your mailbox, as you will soon find three special codes to redeem in-game! Each code will provide you with a free Advocate, a weapon skin to go with it, a festive weapon charm, and 5 insurance tokens as a bonus.

Each code can only be redeemed once per account, so don’t hesitate to share the other 2 with your friends, sharing is caring after all! The codes will expire on January 31, 2023, so hurry up!

Additional info & how to sign up can be found here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/868270/view/3650760851810803882?l=english

Next, we’ve just started our grand Holiday Monster Bash, a special community event where everyone can be a winner. The goal is to take down as many monsters as possible before the event ends on January 5. Don’t forget to do your part and enjoy a joint victory through the power of FRIENDSHIP!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/868270/view/3639503050076048570?l=english

COOL SHOP ITEMS ON SALE

Alright, generosity is cool and all, but maybe you also want to get a nice present for yourself? Self-care is important, Prospectors, and that’s why we’re also having a wide sale on Steam and in our in-game shop. Take a look, you might see something you like!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2130810/The_Cycle_Frontier__Prime_Time_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1947012/The_Cycle_Frontier__Elite_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1947011/The_Cycle_Frontier__Specialist_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1947010/The_Cycle_Frontier__Professional_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1947000/The_Cycle_Frontier__Initiate_Pack/

NOTES:

If you’re playing on Steam, discounts for packs won’t show up directly in the in-game shop, but they’ll be applied appropriately during the purchase process, so no worries on that front.

Last but not least, our official end-of-the-year livestream is happening a bit later today, at 7 PM CET / 1 PM EST / 10 AM PST on Twitch, Youtube and Steam.

Our Influencer Marketing Manager Scratticus will lead through the stream and will have some special guests:

Feralus - Community & Player Support Lead

Toast – Anti-Cheat Community Manager

Rumble – Game Designer in the activities team

Nesank – Ecom Manager

Join us to when we talk about all things The Cycle: Frontier and be part of our Q&A sessions with the devs!

Furthermore, you will be able to get some sweet Twitch Drops when watching the stream, for additional information follow this link: https://rewards.thecycle.game/

Come say hello and stay a while as we bid a proper farewell to 2022.

And that’s all we have in store for this Frosty Frontier Fest 2022. We hope this year has been as gentle as can be and that you’re looking forward to 2023 – because we sure are over here!

All that remains is to wish you all a wonderful holiday and a delightful transition toward the new year. Take care of yourselves, stay awesome, and catch you all in 2023!