Two new free levels are now available to explore!

Greetings, fellow time travelers!

I, Professor Tim E., am pleased to announce the latest update to our beloved game, Cats in Time. With this update, players can now journey through two new and exciting locations: Ancient China and the Summer Beach. In these locations, you'll be able to save 20 new cats and find six new postcards.

In addition to these new features, we have also worked diligently to fix any bugs and issues that may have hindered players' experiences.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1599880/Cats_in_Time/

And the best part? Cats in Time is currently 20% off on Steam's winter sale! This makes it the purr-fect time to pick up the game for yourself or as a cute Christmas gift for the cat lover in your life.

We hope you enjoy this update to Cats in Time and we wish you happy holidays!

<3 Pine team

PS: Our Escape Simulaotor is 25% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435790?utm_source=cit&utm_campaign=landing