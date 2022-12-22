 Skip to content

Acid Spy update for 22 December 2022

Update Notes for 2022-12-22

Share · View all patches · Build 10201000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added easy and normal difficulties that can be accessed when starting a new game and through the options menu. Difficulty affects number of enemies, platforming sections and ai behavior such as awareness and reaction time.

  • Improved knife attack collision

  • Changed sonar scan to be cooldown based.

  • Added Esc key mapping to credit screen.

