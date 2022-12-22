Update Notes for 2022-12-22

-
Added easy and normal difficulties that can be accessed when starting a new game and through the options menu. Difficulty affects number of enemies, platforming sections and ai behavior such as awareness and reaction time.
Improved knife attack collision
Changed sonar scan to be cooldown based.
Added Esc key mapping to credit screen.
