Early Access Update 2 - Winter Gifts

We have a little Christmas present for you, before our staff makes into their Christmas holidays. Cool new stuff awaits you on the beta branch to test out the little gifts we prepared. For more in-depth info check out the patch notes underneath.



Beta Branch: Winter Update

Storage for frozen Zombies (boost your Humbie production, store some for later)

Mines & Quarries (late game endless iron ore and stone production)

We are also preparing a major update for the end of January that will bring the production overview screen, custom key bindings, a new boss mob zombie and lots of more interesting stuff.

Default Branch:

Version 0.15.19 released for everyone, updating the balancing and fixing some bugs, see the patch-notes below.

Since today there are new world map rewards available for unlocking, a cactus, the stone crusher II and even a new mission. We are planning to release such new content in a two weeks cycle and you can help unlock it faster for everyone by doing science a favor using the completely optional docking hero application.

On top of the above we are working on translating the game to Korean, Thai and Japanese by using CrowdIn and your helping hands. Check out our discord to see how you can contribute.

Underneath you can find the patch notes for both branches. We wish all of you wonderful Christmas Days and look forward to improving Zombie Cure Lab further with you guys in 2023!

Patch Notes 0.15.19

(0.15.14 -> 0.15.19)

Balancing:

All towers buffed by roughly ~50% damage to make it easier to freeze Zombies again, requires little less towers to deal with zombie waves. Since patch 0.15.14 the towers have been buffed twice to account for recent changes.

All missions have more weak zombie waves, those have more zombies but lower health to make easy to freeze rounds and gain workers quickly if well prepared

All mission threat gain by mission duration, reduced by ~20%, the spikes with 50 days + even more reduced

Humbie Level 1s do not cause other workers to flee anymore, this helps greatly to deal with constant outbreaks, because now your workers do not constantly abort important jobs like repairing caused by fleeing

Zombie day behavior, less attacks on objects before rethinking what they do, making them more reactive to opened gates and they should leave quicker

Wreckage Only reward mission that can be unlocked via the worldmap was rebalanced completely, should be a fun twist how to play ZCL. No trees and food, just car wrecks to start with, from the start low health, but max damage Zombies.

Threat level was increasing at constant pace similar for each worker type, added that after 40 workers for each type, threat increases quicker. This is a temporary solution to slow down population increase for high population, brining in stronger Zombie waves if greedy with workers.

Newly balanced sandbox mission got own waves that have no large zombie waves attacking. If you want a relaxed ZCL experience, the sandbox mission is your place to be.

Bugs:

Grilled meat on pile looked to big, fixed

Fixed a bug where time was stuck and not progressing

Performance bug fixed (Stuck Zombies causing very low performance)

Patch Notes 0.16.1 [Beta Branch]

Features: