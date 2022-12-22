 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Civitatem update for 22 December 2022

Update 1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 10200940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My Dear Villager Elders,

To celebrate the winter holidays this update brings a new language and winter event, along with the usual bug fixings and tweaks.

~~ This update requires the start of a New Game to experience the changes ~~

New:

  • Santa will visit your villagers each winter night to bring you presents (if you build a Christmas tree). You can open them at 7.00 in the morning (requires new game start).
  • added Italian language localized by AndyD.
  • added a few positive events in the first year
  • families with kids will create snowmen in front of their houses increasing temporary the morale of the village.
  • added an unique achievement for 2022 Christmas (you can get it only during this event - winter sale), you have to play one year ingame to get it, usually in the first winter.

Tweaks:

  • winter is longer during this holiday event.
  • improved and added extra rewards to the santa event compared to past years.
  • improved events and added a few new ones.

Bug Fixing:

  • fixed job window stats not updating when changing jobs on Pause.
  • fixed missing texts for house and road construction for BR and FR.
  • misc fixes and optimizations.

Thanks for your support and HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
George,
LW Games

Changed files in this update

Civitatem Content Depot 670821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link