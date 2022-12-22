Update 1.07

My Dear Villager Elders,
To celebrate the winter holidays this update brings a new language and winter event, along with the usual bug fixings and tweaks.
~~ This update requires the start of a New Game to experience the changes ~~
New:
- Santa will visit your villagers each winter night to bring you presents (if you build a Christmas tree). You can open them at 7.00 in the morning (requires new game start).
- added Italian language localized by AndyD.
- added a few positive events in the first year
- families with kids will create snowmen in front of their houses increasing temporary the morale of the village.
- added an unique achievement for 2022 Christmas (you can get it only during this event - winter sale), you have to play one year ingame to get it, usually in the first winter.
Tweaks:
- winter is longer during this holiday event.
- improved and added extra rewards to the santa event compared to past years.
- improved events and added a few new ones.
Bug Fixing:
- fixed job window stats not updating when changing jobs on Pause.
- fixed missing texts for house and road construction for BR and FR.
- misc fixes and optimizations.
Thanks for your support and HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
George,
LW Games
Changed files in this update