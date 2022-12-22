Update 1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 10200940 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 16:26:07 UTC by Wendy

My Dear Villager Elders,

To celebrate the winter holidays this update brings a new language and winter event, along with the usual bug fixings and tweaks.

~~ This update requires the start of a New Game to experience the changes ~~

New:

Santa will visit your villagers each winter night to bring you presents (if you build a Christmas tree). You can open them at 7.00 in the morning (requires new game start).

added Italian language localized by AndyD.

added a few positive events in the first year

families with kids will create snowmen in front of their houses increasing temporary the morale of the village.

added an unique achievement for 2022 Christmas (you can get it only during this event - winter sale), you have to play one year ingame to get it, usually in the first winter.

Tweaks:

winter is longer during this holiday event.

improved and added extra rewards to the santa event compared to past years.

improved events and added a few new ones.

Bug Fixing:

fixed job window stats not updating when changing jobs on Pause.

fixed missing texts for house and road construction for BR and FR.

misc fixes and optimizations.

Thanks for your support and HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

George,

LW Games