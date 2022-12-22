Hello Gadgeteers! We just released Retro Gadgets Update 0.1.3, also know as Workbench Update.

In this update we added a bunch of workbench-related features, implemented a couple of advanced drawing options for the Video Chip, fixed some bugs and hopefully improved the performances a bit.

DrawCustomSprite() and RasterCustomSprite() added to VideoChip.

These new methods allow the user to draw a part of the sprite-sheet ignoring the standard grid.

You can now control the color of the desktop lamp using: desk.SetLampColor(color:color)

Recorder Tool:

A video recorder tool has been added to the top-left part of your Workshop. By pressing the record button you can start recording right away. right now the recorder has two modes:

Automatic portrait and fullscreen landscape.

Fullscreen landscape simply records the entire screen, while Automatic Portrait mode tries to follow your mouse cursor and focuses on essential parts of the screen. This should generate interesting videos that are ready to use for popular portrait-mode social networks.

Minitool:

We added a pager-like tool to display small text messages. The mini-tool will deliver important game hints. Custom messages can be triggered directly by the user from the desk table.

desk.ShowMessage(message:string, persistent:boolean)

desk.ShowWarning(message:string, persistent:boolean)

desk.ShowError(message:string, persistent:boolean)

desk.HideMessage()

Messages last a standard amount of time, or can be made persistent by setting the "persistent" argument to true. HideMessage() Clears the last displayed message.

Cutting Mats can now be changed real time when you have no gadget active on your Workbench. A small tab pops up in the lower right of the cutting mat that allows you to cycle through all the mats available in your cuttingmats/active folder.