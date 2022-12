Bugs Fixed:

• Adjusted UI for 4k resolution screens (start and tutorial buttons are now smaller).

• Adjusted day and night cycle to recover previous illumination. Shadows move again with the camera.

• With mouse the next available card is not auto-selected. On controller is available as in the console version.

• Added new graphic option Bloom to avoid excessive brightness on screen.

Join the Coatsink Discord: https://discord.gg/pVaW4JUh