Hello !

I'm very happy to announce the update 1.1 for Energy Island Corp !

Here is a summary of what changed :

Two new campaign scenario

Five new buildings

Quality of life

Bugfixings

Translation in french

A lot of proofreading

I tried to be compatible with older save, I hope there will be no problem with that.

If you have any trouble or bug, please try to make a report on our Discord or on the Steam forums.

Have fun !