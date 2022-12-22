Tame It! DLC Release

We finally made it! We are happy to bring you the prototype of Tame It Too! — our first step to a really big game!

After the release of the first addon, we were at a crossroads. On the one hand we planned to make another addon before the end of the year, we had nice ideas for it, another little adventure on a new island with a new monster-girl. But on the other hand we couldn't stop thinking about a sequel, and we realized we had an opportunity to show you what a sequel could look like at least in prototype form. That's why in the end we decided it would be more interesting both for us and for you, dear players.

We have been working on the prototype of Tame It Too! for over six months, and now we can finally show you what we made!

The previous engine we used for Tame It! was specifically created for visual novels and it really limited us in what we wanted to make. That's why we switched to Unreal Engine 5 for our prototype development and future game, which could bring all our ideas to life.

Here in the prototype you'll see just a small piece of the future world of Tame It Too! Although the available area is the equal in size to the island from the first game, and probably exceeds it, the real size of the territory, where the events of the future game will unfold, plan to be at least five times larger. But even in the territory that is available to you now, there are a lot of interesting things. We tried to include different biomes and different fauna, including the crabs you know so well!

As for the character models, we use the models from the first game for now. And even Octa, who, as many of you expected, should be pregnant by now, doesn't show it yet. In the future we plan to completely rework the previous characters’ models, as well as rework and refine some of the environment models.

As a reminder, the prototype doesn't have the survival functionality you're used to and a proper plot yet. We focused on laying the base for the future game, to show you what it will look like, to let you experience more freedom in the world of Tame It! and the possibilities the new engine gave us. There may be some flaws and bugs in the game and some things, such as the bonus scene, we plan to redo in the future.

However, Tame It Too! is a direct continuation of the first part and we meet the characters in about the same place where we parted with them. Therefore, we can consider this prototype as a story prologue to the main game.

If you like Tame It! and you liked Tame It Too! prototype we would love to have you as part of our community and hope to create a complete game with lots of cool features together!

Many thanks to everyone who keeps supporting us! We are very grateful to you!