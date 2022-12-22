 Skip to content

Chronos Builder update for 22 December 2022

Chronos Builder Mini-Bug Fix Patch 1.0.4.1

Build 10200762 · Last edited by Wendy

Additions:

• While spawning an item:
◦ Q/E commands will rotate the item whenever its on top of the grid.
◦ Mouse scroll will rotate the item whenever its on top of the grid.
◦ Camera works normally whenever the item is outside of the grid.

Fixes:

• Fixed an error that prevented the Autobuilder tool from working correctly in the 1.0.4 version.
• Fixed an error that prevented all biomes except “Graslands” from working in the 1.0.4 version.
• Camera WASD movement works normally at all times while spawning an item.
• Fixed Search tool options working correctly on the structure tool.
• Fixed issue with VTT export that cause double sized walls to cast incorrect shadows.

