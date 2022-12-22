0.9.4.3 - Beta Branch Update

This update adds editors to the game. Its new role you can assign workers to that unlocks when you rise to Indie size.
Workers assigned to be editors cannot create comics or work on them in normal way. Just by existing they give chemistry bonus to all comics being created by your company. They also will edit comic issues that are done but not yet published. This will increase their art and story scores based on the editors skills. To do work editors use writing work stations.
I have had bit of a fever the last few days so if there are lot of bugs with this update I am going to blame the fever for them.
Changes
- Editors added to the game
- New company level up window
- Made rising to a new company size easier
Fixes
- Fixed visual bug in worker info window
- Fixed some issues with path finding in fancy office and garage buildings
- Fixed franchise not becoming usable immediately after creation
Changed depots in beta branch