 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Comic Book Company Manager update for 22 December 2022

0.9.4.3 - Beta Branch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10200743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds editors to the game. Its new role you can assign workers to that unlocks when you rise to Indie size.

Workers assigned to be editors cannot create comics or work on them in normal way. Just by existing they give chemistry bonus to all comics being created by your company. They also will edit comic issues that are done but not yet published. This will increase their art and story scores based on the editors skills. To do work editors use writing work stations.

I have had bit of a fever the last few days so if there are lot of bugs with this update I am going to blame the fever for them.

Changes

  • Editors added to the game
  • New company level up window
  • Made rising to a new company size easier

Fixes

  • Fixed visual bug in worker info window
  • Fixed some issues with path finding in fancy office and garage buildings
  • Fixed franchise not becoming usable immediately after creation

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10200743
Comic Book Company Manager Content Depot 1612951
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link