0.9.4.3 - Beta Branch Update

This update adds editors to the game. Its new role you can assign workers to that unlocks when you rise to Indie size.

Workers assigned to be editors cannot create comics or work on them in normal way. Just by existing they give chemistry bonus to all comics being created by your company. They also will edit comic issues that are done but not yet published. This will increase their art and story scores based on the editors skills. To do work editors use writing work stations.

I have had bit of a fever the last few days so if there are lot of bugs with this update I am going to blame the fever for them.

Changes

Editors added to the game

New company level up window

Made rising to a new company size easier

Fixes