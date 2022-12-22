 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 22 December 2022

Holiday Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10200613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Winter Update!

I hope you're having a lovely winter! Our winter event begins now with lots of new things to discover in the dungeon! Hear the festive new music! Wear a winter cap! Use your controller!

That's right! Backpack Hero now has controller support! We're still working on it - so please share your feedback. It should work with Xbox, Playstation, and Steam controllers!

There's also lots to discover in this new Winter event!

New Stuff:

  • Winter music
  • Wintery main screen
  • It's snowing in the dungeon! (It's magic)
  • 14 new Festive items!
  • Collect presents and take them to Tiny Chuck and he'll give you a gift!
  • There are 15 new items that you can get as a gift from Tiny Chuck. Some of these will surprise you!
  • Two new events - including an optional challenge boss with a super secret reward item!

Have a happy Holiday season!

