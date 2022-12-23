PATCH NOTES 1.14: Relationship Ties

This patch we are balancing the new Cards and bringing Fang to hunt down his opponents. In addition, we are adding more info about each already added Hero.

NEW Content:

Hero: Fang, the Dragon’s Strike coming from the north to watch over his little sister Frey! Fang is an ice bruiser Assassin, who tries to freeze the enemy first and then shatter their body to pieces with a two-handed sword. Weekly Promotion: Get Hero for FREE on Official Discord.

Card Changes:

Slayer (5) - empowered max damage changed: 6->4.

Wardancer (major changes) -

War Dance - performing a Roll increases Melee Damage by 30% for 1 second.

(1) War Dance time increased by 0.3 seconds (max 5 times).

(4) Using Ability makes the next 2 Rolls free cost.

(7) Melee Attacks during Roll or Dash costs 50% less Stamina and deals additional 4 damage.

Lurking - Range Damage is increased by 30%, if the Apostle is crouching for 1.5 seconds.

(1) Lurking time requirement decreased by 0.2 seconds (max 5 times).

(3) Movement Speed is increased by 30% while crouching.

(4) Using Ability upgrades 2 next Throws to deal additional +3 damage and have no gravity.

(7) Back Ripper - If Apostle stands still for at least 1.5 seconds, they charge (up to 3 charges) next Backstab Melee or Range Hit with 9 additional Damage.

Changes & Bug Fixes: