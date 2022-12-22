 Skip to content

Disaster Band update for 22 December 2022

Disaster Band - Update to 1.4.2.0

Update to 1.4.2.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A small update for Disaster Band! Two more songs to go wild!

Furthermore, we are working on another patch, that will prepare Disaster Band for enhanced language support.

We are in the final testing phase for that patch and plan to release it asap.

Talk soon!

Added
  • New song: "We wish you a merry Christmas".
  • New community contributed song: "Dance of the sugar plum fairy".
  • Add region selection to settings, it allows players in different regions to connect to the same room. (Both have to select the same region to see each other).
Fixed
  • High ping no longer has an effect on instrument pitch of local player.
  • Move setting for disabling "breaking wind" sounds from accessibility to general settings tab.
  • Typos in jokes and song descriptions.

