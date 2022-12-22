Disaster Band - Update to 1.4.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10200484 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 16:59:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

A small update for Disaster Band! Two more songs to go wild!

Furthermore, we are working on another patch, that will prepare Disaster Band for enhanced language support.

We are in the final testing phase for that patch and plan to release it asap.

Talk soon!

Added

New song: "We wish you a merry Christmas".

New community contributed song: "Dance of the sugar plum fairy".

Add region selection to settings, it allows players in different regions to connect to the same room. (Both have to select the same region to see each other).

Fixed