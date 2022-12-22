Christmas in Animal Shelter - In-Game Event! 🥳

Ho ho ho to all the Shelter owners!🤶

To celebrate the special time of the year we have for you an in-game event! 🤗

Holiday items will be marked in the shop with a special ribbon🎀

Here are all the things you can expect during the event and how to keep some of them after it!😮🎆

Setting the mood right🥰

For starters, and probably the most important; SNOW, snow everywhere!❄

Couldn’t do without it, so of course it's here, have fun playin’ in it!⛄

In terms of changes in the menu; UI is now more festive and there is also a holiday tune playing in the background!🎵

Holiday items🎁

From a far, cold🥶 land comes a friend in form of a trinket, a penguin🐧 put him somewhere nice please 🥺

A gingerbread house! And now that I think about it put this one far away from the penguin, it may come alive to eat it 👀

A cute little snow ball to decorate your shelter 🤩

And of course, CANDY 🍬… do you think penguins eat candy?🤔

Clothes for the little guys🐶

That’s right you can dress them up in holiday clothing!😍

We have Santa’s hat🧢 elves’ shoes 👟 and reindeers antler🦌

Now I’m kind of curious what an animal with all of these on at the same time would look like🧐

Furniture🪑

A snowman to place outside!⛄ and sleigh for the big guy 🎅 (he let us borrow it)😉

Changes around You💞

Holiday posters all over the place📛

Sprinkled some candy on the office sign🍬🤤and put some christmas lights on it!💡

Holiday wreaths on the garland decorated walls next to the new festive gate✨

Keeping event exclusive items🤯

Furniture and items bought and PLACED during the ⭐event⭐ will stay with you after it😊

Clothes and decorations like: snow, changing the sky, the gate, CLOTHES FOR ANIMALS etc. DISAPPEAR after the event, so get the best out of them while they are here!🤗

When⌚

The event starts 22.12 and ends 29.12 Additional items in Animal Shelter will be available for purchase in-game from 22.12 to 29.12 after which they disappear and will no longer be available for purchase.

We can’t wait to see how beautifully you will decorate your shelters, please share them on our Discord!

Don't forget to add our Animal Shelter game to your wish list to stay up to date with all the news about our game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1239320/Animal_Shelter/

Snow you soon!

The Animal Shelter Team 🎅