Hotfix Update v0.8.1

Balancing

Adjusted how progress completion is calculated to account for the recent additions of new content

Fixes

Fixed an issue with Razor Wind and Rift Hammer that was allowing players to move while holding the aim/stand button🔥

Corrected prices for Razor Wind Mods Proficiency and Empowered

Fixed issues with the Impact Charm and Clobbering Mace Relics that were preventing them from being activated by the Storm Ward Relic

Fixed a bug with the Conduit Spike Relic that was preventing it from activating lightning relics

Fixed a bug that was preventing on-death poison relics to activate when enemies were killed by the Infested Mind Relic

Fixed a bug that was causing Ember Tree upgrades Confidence and Fury to not update for clients

Fixed a few issues related to players not seeing deceased teammates🔥

Fixed a visual issue that was showing the casting indicator when manually detonating a Blast Bomb🔥

