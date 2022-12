Share · View all patches · Build 10200302 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy

I hope everyone is enjoying their holidays.

This announcement is because I just wanted to let everyone know that the first test build for update 1.6.4 is now available on the public testing build.

To gain access you need to go into steam under properties and select betas. In the drop-down menu for available betas, you will find the "public_testing_build".

I hope you all enjoy the new build.