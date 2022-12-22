Voice Chat is here!

Greetings honorable RUMBLE fighters!

We've got another game update for you! This update is primarily centered around Voice Chat, but comes with a few other additions as well. Let's briefly cover what's new.

VOICE CHAT

You will now be able to chat with fighters you encounter in the Arena and in the Park. Voice Chat is proximity-based, meaning fighters further away from you will sound quieter than fighters closer to you, and that fighters to your right will sound louder in your right ear than in your left. This should help identify who's talking in busy Parks, as well as help you determine your opponents position in the Arena.

Before going ahead and hopping online, you might want to go check out the options slab located in the Combat Study, as it will tell you which buttons to press depending on the controllers you're using.

LIVE FIGHTER MUTING

You can mute other fighters at any point. By aiming your secondary hand's knuckles at them and pressing the mute button, your opponent will instantly be muted. They can be unmuted by repeating the same procedure.

VOICE CHAT SETTINGS

Voice Chat comes with an array of settings.

VOICE CHAT

With this setting, you can enable and disable voice chat altogether. If you're simply not interested in talking to others, you're free to turn voice chat off.

MICROPHONE MODE

By default, this settings is set to push-to-talk, meaning you have to push and hold down a button on your controllers in order to transmit your voice. If you like, you can set it to open mic instead. This means that any sounds your microphone picks up are automatically transmitted. Be mindful that this also means you might make your opponent privy to your exhausted huffing and puffing.

OPEN MICROPHONE THRESHOLD

You can use this setting to set the minimum volume level your mic needs to set the minimum input volume for your microphone before your voice is transmitted to other fighters.

NEW FEEDBACK & BUG REPORTING PLATFORM

A new web page is now live, which can be used to give us feedback about RUMBLE, as well as reporting bugs you encounter. You can vote for bugs and feedback you think is important, letting us know what you all would like to see get added/fixed first.

There is a new button in-game that will send you to the page directly, but you can also use this link https://feedback.bucketheadentertainment.com/

Note that you will be prompted to log in with your Steam account, this was done to make sure only real RUMBLE players get a say in what's important and what isn't.

BHAPTICS

The game now supports bhaptics! If you thought you could feel the RUMBLE before, you should try it wearing one of those haptic suits, if you have one, they're quite pricey...

SMOOTH ROTATION DEADZONE SETTING

A new setting has been added to the controls section of the options slab. This new setting controls the stick deadzone for smooth-turning, which determines how far you have to push the stick before input is registered. Useful for if your controls are suffering from issues like stick-drift.

If this concept is entirely new to you, you may want to check out the other deadzone settings that have been there since launch, especially if you snap-turn on accident.

That's all, patch notes below! Happy Holidays!

RUMBLE Version 0.2 Patch Notes

CHANGES

Voice Chat has been added.

A new setting for Smooth Turning has been added.

A new slab has been added to the Gym, that has buttons which lead to the Discord server and the new feedback platform.

Support for bhaptics has been implemented.

FIXES

No bugs fixed this patch...

