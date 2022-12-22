The Crackpet Show - 1.1.1 [Hotfix]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Thanks to your reports we've identified two issues and we decide to fix them before Christmas!

1.1.1 Changelog

Changes:

Fixed issue with player being occasionally stuck while entering Secret Room

Fixed a rare issue with empty shops

Thank you for playing the game and sharing your feedback!

Remember that you can still grab the game with the 20% launch discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1390700/The_Crackpet_Show/

The best option to not miss all the hilarious stuff that’s coming is to join our Discord server:

[ ](discord.gg/Vixa)

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:

Our Facebook with news for you to check - https://www.facebook.com/vixagames

Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/vixa_games

Our Instagram with hilarious highlights - https://www.instagram.com/vixa_games/

Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@vixa__games