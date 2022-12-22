 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Crackpet Show update for 22 December 2022

The Crackpet Show - 1.1.1 [Hotfix]

Share · View all patches · Build 10200264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Thanks to your reports we've identified two issues and we decide to fix them before Christmas!

1.1.1 Changelog

Changes:
  • Fixed issue with player being occasionally stuck while entering Secret Room
  • Fixed a rare issue with empty shops

Thank you for playing the game and sharing your feedback!

Remember that you can still grab the game with the 20% launch discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1390700/The_Crackpet_Show/

The best option to not miss all the hilarious stuff that’s coming is to join our Discord server:

[](discord.gg/Vixa)

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:
Our Facebook with news for you to check - https://www.facebook.com/vixagames
Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/vixa_games
Our Instagram with hilarious highlights - https://www.instagram.com/vixa_games/
Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@vixa__games

Changed depots in press branch

View more data in app history for build 10200264
The Crackpet Show Content Depot 1390701
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link