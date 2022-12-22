Update 2.2.335. Quality of life improvements and bug fixes

We have added several important QoL improvements. HP of friendly characters and pets is highlighted in a different color, enemy levels are displayed on the map and before entering the dungeon, projectile stacks have been increased, added 6x2 plant area, and other changes and fixes have been added.
Get Wild Terra 2 and Christmas packs at a discount:
https://wildterra2.com/#packs-6397262b6d90601727598a56
Wild Terra 2 on Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1134700/
Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!
Update 2.2.335. Changelog
QoL improvements:
- Health bars for party members, guild members, and friendly pets now displayed in green. The name of your pet is additionally highlighted in a separate color for convenience.
- In addition to the icons and indicators of party members, now also displays their pets in UI.
- Enemy levels are now visible in the dungeon difficulty selection window.
- The map now displays the color of danger zones, as well as the levels of their inhabitants.
- Increased the number of projectiles in one cell: snowballs 100, arrows 100, projectiles for sling 100, throwing spears 50.
- Added Plant area 6x2, suitable for growing any crops except trees.
Other improvements and fixes:
- On the Nightmare in the Winter Forest, with some chance, you can get an additional lost gift.
- Dwarf Marauder has been added instead of Dwarf Ambusher in the Secret Hideout (its level and characteristics are lower).
- Added daily quest to kill Dwarf Marauder.
- Fixed a bug where the hut in the winter forest appeared on the wrong side.
- Fixed problems with passability in the winter forest.
- Fixed a bug due to which some of the black rabbits did not count in the quest of killing them.
- Fixed a bug with highlighting white wolves in the quest.
- Fixed a bug due to which the ability "Bring to the senses" removed only the visual effect, but not the state of stun.
- Fixed a bug due to which windows of objects with action buttons could appear, like containers.
- Fixed a bug due to which the texture of snow on the ground could flicker.
- Fixed pet attacks that could not reach the target.
- Fixed position of zone names on the map.
- Fixed a bug due to which the character was eating healing ointment and bandages, instead of using it.
