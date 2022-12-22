Update 2.2.335. Quality of life improvements and bug fixes

We have added several important QoL improvements. HP of friendly characters and pets is highlighted in a different color, enemy levels are displayed on the map and before entering the dungeon, projectile stacks have been increased, added 6x2 plant area, and other changes and fixes have been added.

Get Wild Terra 2 and Christmas packs at a discount:

https://wildterra2.com/#packs-6397262b6d90601727598a56

Wild Terra 2 on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1134700/

Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

QoL improvements:

Health bars for party members, guild members, and friendly pets now displayed in green. The name of your pet is additionally highlighted in a separate color for convenience.

In addition to the icons and indicators of party members, now also displays their pets in UI.

Enemy levels are now visible in the dungeon difficulty selection window.

The map now displays the color of danger zones, as well as the levels of their inhabitants.

Increased the number of projectiles in one cell: snowballs 100, arrows 100, projectiles for sling 100, throwing spears 50.

Added Plant area 6x2, suitable for growing any crops except trees.

Other improvements and fixes: