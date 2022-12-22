Christmas Update

Here's the changes for this update:
- Removed annoying scale effect from sliders
- Added Christmas content:
- Santa hat
- Reindeer horns
- Gingerbread nipples
- Gift box nipples
- Rudolph nose
- Added 3 more scenes:
- Forest small waterfall during daytime
- Forest small waterfall during noon time
- Forest small waterfall during night time
This background scene was suggested by a player, and I liked the idea so I included it for this update.
If you have more suggestions about content you'd like to see, let me know.
I hope you guys have a happy Christmas and a happy new year.
Cheers
Changed files in this update