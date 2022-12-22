 Skip to content

Lesbian Voyeur Simulator 2 update for 22 December 2022

Christmas Update

Build 10200219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's the changes for this update:

  • Removed annoying scale effect from sliders
  • Added Christmas content:
  • Santa hat
  • Reindeer horns
  • Gingerbread nipples
  • Gift box nipples
  • Rudolph nose
  • Added 3 more scenes:
  • Forest small waterfall during daytime
  • Forest small waterfall during noon time
  • Forest small waterfall during night time

This background scene was suggested by a player, and I liked the idea so I included it for this update.
If you have more suggestions about content you'd like to see, let me know.

I hope you guys have a happy Christmas and a happy new year.
Cheers

