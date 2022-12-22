Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10200219 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Here's the changes for this update:

Removed annoying scale effect from sliders

Added Christmas content:

Santa hat

Reindeer horns

Gingerbread nipples

Gift box nipples

Rudolph nose

Added 3 more scenes:

Forest small waterfall during daytime

Forest small waterfall during noon time

Forest small waterfall during night time

This background scene was suggested by a player, and I liked the idea so I included it for this update.

If you have more suggestions about content you'd like to see, let me know.

I hope you guys have a happy Christmas and a happy new year.

Cheers