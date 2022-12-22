Winter Holiday Patch 1.0.11

Hello there!

Happy holidays! :) I come bearing gifts in the form of Kainga fixes and a holiday theme in the Skyloft!

Three major changes that I would like to highlight here:

Some technologies now increase the chance of other techs appearing. For example, getting a way to produce blastpowder will increase the chance of other blastpowder techs in the future! This should help guide runs into specific "builds".

Rerolling reduces the chance of seen techs appearing again, making rerolling more worth it.

Made a lot of improvements with boats! If you've been avoiding water maps because of boat behavior, please jump back in and see if they're acting as expected. If not, please let me know so I can make the proper changes!

As always, Please review Kainga if you like the game! That's all I want for Christmas :)

Here's the full change-log:

Patch 1.0.11

Changes:

Technologies that produce a resource increase the chances of future technologies that require that resource

Rerolling will decrease the chances of the techs already seen to appear again

Increased the effectiveness and visuals of the disguised gift

Added some Christmas cheer!

Buffed the Fishing Net and the Silk Weaving Hermit

Fixes:

Hopefully completely fixed an issue where units would choose their own task after you commanded them

Fixed an issue where unit icons would disappear when failing to exit a boat

Fixed a new problem where AI wouldn’t do tasks after combat

Moving boats to unpathable cliffs will still move them nearby as expected

Bridges will not move units while being placed

Added some restrictions to bridge building to prevent bridges dipping underwater

Elevators will remove their pathing when destroyed

Fixed a sound bug when multiple units completed a dock

Boats can move more flexibly at short distances

Jumping out of boats should be more accurate and safe

Fixed an issue with floating reeds after the bonfire festival

Fixed a soft-lock when running the resurrection festival twice

Serrano can be sent to trade more easily

You can see the previous patchnotes for the last two updates here and here.

Take care and happy holidays!

Until next time,

-Kainga Dev