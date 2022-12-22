Smile For Me Coming to Switch, PS, and Xbox!

W- WHAT’S THAT RUMBLING?

The weird world of Smile For Me is coming to NINTENDO SWITCH, PlayStation, and Xbox!

Check out our brand new trailer with music by the incredible Louie Zong!

In partnership with Serenity Forge, we’re bringing Smile For Me to consoles in 9 languages! The game has been remastered with loads of visual improvements, motion controls, and brand new easter eggs to discover.

It’s the perfect way to re-experience the tasty world of Smile For Me!

Smile For Me bounces to consoles in Spring 2023, but there’s no need to wait!

Wishlist Smile For Me now for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation!

Plus, you can now hold The Habitat in your hands!

No, really!!!

The Smile For Me physical edition comes with goodies not available anywhere else, like stickers and randomized Habitician trading cards! The Collector’s Edition is chock-full of even more exclusive treats to put a shine in your smile.





Pre-orders are open right now for the Physical Edition or Collector’s Edition, just in time for last-minute gift-buying!

You can also pre-order the physical Smile For Me Artbook, with over 100 pages of HQ art, never-before-seen concept sketches, and developer commentary from designers Yugo Limbo and Day Lane. It would look great on a coffee table, bookshelf, or dinner plate.

The Artbook and Collector’s Edition can be bought together in a deliciously discounted bundle!

We’re excited to bring Smile For Me to more audiences than ever before! Follow LimboLane on Tumblr, Instagram, and Twitter to make sure you don’t miss updates about Smile For Me or other LimboLane projects!

SEE YOU IN THE HABITAT! AND DON’T FORGET: