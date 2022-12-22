 Skip to content

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 22 December 2022

Bug fix for 10.2.0 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release fixes a bug with the Board Game Companion when there are two or more base running outs on a hit (e.g. 1B R2X2 R12 R0X1). Only one out was recorded regardless of how many base runners were out. This bug has been fixed.

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Content Depot 1916341
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot Win32 Depot 1916342
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot MacOS Depot 1916343
