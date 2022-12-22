This release fixes a bug with the Board Game Companion when there are two or more base running outs on a hit (e.g. 1B R2X2 R12 R0X1). Only one out was recorded regardless of how many base runners were out. This bug has been fixed.
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 22 December 2022
Bug fix for 10.2.0 Released
