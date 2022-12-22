War Effort - Operation Capital [1.12.8 OPEN BETA]

Hello there Generals!

We have begun the final preparations for Operation Capital, and we now reveal our plans for you all! Below you will find a set of patch notes that are now live on an open beta branch. Feel free to give us feedback on these planned changes in the Discord!



##################################

Balance

##################################

Tank Design: Radio modules curve slightly changed, overall efficacy of radios reduced slightly

Tank Design: Close Support Gun now has 10 piercing, from 12.

Tank Design: Heavy Machine Gun now has 8 soft attack from 5, and 6 piercing from 10

Tank Design: Secondary Cannon and HMG now have fewer drawbacks but higher production cost. HMG soft attack now 4, from 3, but hard attack removed

Tank Design: Additional Machineguns soft attack reduced to 1, from 2

Tank Design: Easy Maintenance module now reduces total build cost by 5%, but requires 30 XP, from 10

Tank Design: Expanded Fuel Tanks now cost 1 IC, from 2

Tank Design: Sloped Armor now increases armor by 25%, from 20

Tank Design: Medium One-Man Turret now has 8 breakthrough, from 10, and reduces soft and hard attack by 10%, from 25%

Tank Design: Three-Man Turret now has 24 breakthrough, from 20

Tank Design: Torsion Bar now grants 15% reliability, from 10%

Tank Design: Interleaved Road Wheels no longer reduces reliability, but has doubled production cost

Tank Design: Welded armor reduced to 30% armor, from 40%

Plane Design: Torpedo Mountings now have 14 naval strike attack from 12, -12 agility from -15, and 6 targeting from 5

Plane Design: Reduced the lower end of plane engine IC costs; earlier planes should be a little cheaper on the whole

##################################

UI

##################################

In research screen for modular equipment (tank, ship, plane), stop showing a diff in stats when there is no design company attached

##################################

AI

##################################

Soviet Union no longer desires to be best buddies with Romania despite being instructed to ignore them for a while

Ai weights on hiring advisors now makes more sense. You should see a better split between political advisors & research bureaus, and the AI no longer saves all PP for hiring chiefs at the exclusion of all else. [This has a pretty radical effect on early AI build-up, thus there may be some imbalance in the early game in this open beta - feedback especially welcome]

AI have a higher weight on Captain of Industry advisors pre-1939

##################################

Modding

##################################

Fix the way character variables in script are stored

From now on, any trigger or effect, strictly requiring a country scope, but used in a character scope, will not work anymore

From now on, any trigger or effect, strictly requiring a country scope, but used in all_character, any_character, random_character, every_character, party_leader, characters_list_tooltip, will not work anymore

Correctly retrieve variables stored in character scope for text

Fixed tooltip function of trigger can_be_country_leader when used in country scope or all_character/any_character

Fix add_ideas and activate_advisor effects. When applied to a slot that is already filled, dismiss the currently appointed advisor before hiring the new one. Will fix crash when opening Officer corps after.

In script, interpret correctly when a character token is used in input

Make has_character and can_be_country_leader work with variables and keyword, and not just with a character token

Make is_character work with variables and keyword, and not just with a character token

Align can_be_country_leader on other character trigger and always return false if the character is retired

Fix crash in remove_advisor_role if the character had no matching advisor role

When using a character token as input for a scope, search for the closest encapsuling country scope in order to interpret it correctly

Fix crash when using add_advisor_role on a character with already a role in the same slot. Add a log error if trying to put triggers and on_action in the advisor role in add_advisor_role, those can only work if in database.

Make set_temp_variable accept character token as input

Removed check on unit leader type for add_unit_leader_trait. This check is only relevant for random traits.

Make sure that advisor roles in characters duplicated during civil war keep the same idea_token

Remove check on scope for hidden_effect and effect_tooltip

Added country dynamic variables : country_leader, theorist, army_chief, navy_chief, air_chief, political_advisor, high_command

Make sure all political parties are cleaned up when a character with multiple country leader roles retires

Fix the tooltip for triggers inside a character scope, now the name of the character will correctly prefix the trigger tooltip

add can_be_fired boolean flag in advisor role block in database. If at 'no', then the advisor can't be fired once hired. Warning modders : completely replaces removal_cost = -1 !

add trigger advisor_can_be_fired checking new flag can_be_fired in advisor role block

add effect set_can_be_fired_in_advisor_role, setting new flag can_be_fired in advisor role block

Fix dynamic variables when using a unit leader scope

Add trigger pc_is_state_claimed

Renamed trigger pc_is_state_outside_influence_for to pc_is_state_outside_influence_for_winner

AI now correctly evaluates the weight of the traits that an advisor has, as well as the advisor entry weights

##################################

Art

##################################

Added portraits for political advisors in Spain and Portugal

##################################

Bugfix

##################################

Fixed typo in tooltip for Soviet Merge Plants focuses

Fixed the manpower exploit by repeated splitting & merging of airwings.

Italian Fiat 3000 and Fiat 3000B inter-war tanks will no longer be just hulls in the stockpile and will now show proper inter-war tank 2D icon.

Italian AI should no longer release puppets i Balkans on historical via decisions.

Decaying opinion modifers (for instance from improve relation diplomatic action) will not disappear after loading a save anymore

Fixes to how AI selects target templates for upgrading

Combat log tooltip now shows correct naming for losses breakdown

Admirals can no longer erroneously gain the politically_connected general trait

Fix bug with usage of pc_is_state_outside_influence_for trigger in ai desires

Fixed issue where 'No Councilor' mission would complete right away.

Fixed issue where Democratic Unrest National Spirit in Switzerland wouldn't be removed when declaring the Alpine Protectorate.

Fixed not considering manpower casualties in the air combat.

To end this, we thank you for an amazing year, and keep your eyes peeled for 2023 as we got exciting things on the way for the Hearts of Iron Brand!

/Katten