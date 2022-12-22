The Unliving l Crucible of Calling Beta Access Update

Hello Necromancers!

We are presenting: Crucible of Calling.

It is a new station in Necromancer Citadel, that contains a new progression system. There, you can upgrade your undead army and Necromancer in the unique way you want to.

Choosing different upgrades - you can make a composition that matches the style you want to play a game - if you love spellcasting - you can make spells worldshattering-powerfull, at the cost of everything else, and if you don't - all this power could be channeled in undeads, to make them mighty hulks, or maybe you want to find balance. You even can hog all power for Necromancer himself, who decided that casters are fragile and need an army?

But there are a few things about this patch, considering of how big this rework is. This is change from flat progression to ramping-up progression, so the deeper game goes - the more things are rebalanced. And we are cautious about how it all will work - in gameplay terms, and in technical terms, so an update will go on beta-branch, before it will be on live.

To access beta:

Go to your Steam library by navigating Library > Games .

. Right-click on The Unliving & select Properties .

. Navigate to the Betas tab .

. Select Public Beta from the drop-down menu.

As always - your feedback will be invaluable help for us to keep making the game you want to, please let us know how you like the direction of this update.

After testing, we are expecting it to go live shortly in the new year.

And secondly - Crucible of Calling is the first part of a complex system, for now there will be no deep late game, because you will eventually become more powerful than puny humans, but in upcoming patches they will scrape together some Zolar blessings to become formidable opposition.

We wish you a Happy Holidays, and thank you for your ongoing support, as we continue to work on the Unliving! 🧟

