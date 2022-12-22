Hyper Dash - Free To Play Update

We shared this news a while ago, and you all knew it was coming, but today is the day! Hyper Dash is now officially FREE TO PLAY on Quest & Steam!

Spread the word and tell your friends, because now you can dash, sprint, shoot & rail grind your way to victory in all our game modes, free of charge! Everyone who bought the game before the free to play update will be reimbursed the purchase price in in-game credits, which you can spend to your heart’s content in the store! The free to play update on Pico and Vive will follow ASAP.

We’re looking forward to both welcoming new players and seeing familiar players return. Thank you for playing, thank you for supporting our game, and have all the fun between the upcoming festivities! Merry Christmas!