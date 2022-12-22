 Skip to content

Onirism update for 22 December 2022

A Christmas Carol !

Onirism update for 22 December 2022

Ho Ho Ho !
We are releasing a new New Tales map:
A Christmas Carol !

Defend New Jolly City from the army of Toy robots !




But that's not all ! We are introducing a lot of new fun stuff !

  • Added Gameplay settings
  • Added First Person mode to Gameplay settings
  • Now enemies have critical hit points (mainly the head for most)
  • Added enemies health bars, togglable in Gameplay settings
  • Added a Field of view slider in Gameplay settings
  • Added a setting to turn off damage numbers in Gameplay Settings

A lot of weapons are impacted by critical hits, as many weapons that didn't have much uses have different crit multiplier, meaning for exemple bolt action rifles or pistols have higher damage on headshot, making them a lot more useful now

Misc changes:

  • Added new weapon switching animations
  • The player can now Pixie dash underwater
  • the corporation rifles have been reworked into a Purple category rifle, reflecting their high tech look, along with a new winter variant !

COSTUME CONTEST

A new Super Heroine is in town !
Bad guys beware, because Ladybun is here !

congratulations to TokyoGalaxy Aka Kyo Mori for winning the contest !
the costume is available in the Chroma Falls village, near a christmas tree !

And big thanks to all the participants this year !

Sunshine Memoir

Yuyami

Shino

LoaMcLoa

Nsfy

Another Yojimbo

Ruthless Peasant

K.Mcrugen

JawSFM

Beach Glass

AbbyRin

Taake

WhiteBats


Guldric

aArianrhod

DoctorFil

Argy

Innuendo

Kutun

La creatura..........

Hope we didn't forget any !

Happy Holidays everyone !

