Share · View all patches · Build 10200037 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 16:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Ho Ho Ho !

We are releasing a new New Tales map:

A Christmas Carol !

Defend New Jolly City from the army of Toy robots !









But that's not all ! We are introducing a lot of new fun stuff !

Added Gameplay settings

Added First Person mode to Gameplay settings

Now enemies have critical hit points (mainly the head for most)

Added enemies health bars, togglable in Gameplay settings

Added a Field of view slider in Gameplay settings

Added a setting to turn off damage numbers in Gameplay Settings

A lot of weapons are impacted by critical hits, as many weapons that didn't have much uses have different crit multiplier, meaning for exemple bolt action rifles or pistols have higher damage on headshot, making them a lot more useful now

Misc changes:

Added new weapon switching animations

The player can now Pixie dash underwater

the corporation rifles have been reworked into a Purple category rifle, reflecting their high tech look, along with a new winter variant !



COSTUME CONTEST

A new Super Heroine is in town !

Bad guys beware, because Ladybun is here !

congratulations to TokyoGalaxy Aka Kyo Mori for winning the contest !

the costume is available in the Chroma Falls village, near a christmas tree !

And big thanks to all the participants this year !

Sunshine Memoir



Yuyami



Shino



LoaMcLoa



Nsfy



Another Yojimbo



Ruthless Peasant





K.Mcrugen



JawSFM



Beach Glass



AbbyRin



Taake



WhiteBats







Guldric



aArianrhod



DoctorFil



Argy



Innuendo



Kutun



La creatura..........



Hope we didn't forget any !

Happy Holidays everyone !