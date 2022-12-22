Ho Ho Ho !
We are releasing a new New Tales map:
A Christmas Carol !
Defend New Jolly City from the army of Toy robots !
But that's not all ! We are introducing a lot of new fun stuff !
- Added Gameplay settings
- Added First Person mode to Gameplay settings
- Now enemies have critical hit points (mainly the head for most)
- Added enemies health bars, togglable in Gameplay settings
- Added a Field of view slider in Gameplay settings
- Added a setting to turn off damage numbers in Gameplay Settings
A lot of weapons are impacted by critical hits, as many weapons that didn't have much uses have different crit multiplier, meaning for exemple bolt action rifles or pistols have higher damage on headshot, making them a lot more useful now
Misc changes:
- Added new weapon switching animations
- The player can now Pixie dash underwater
- the corporation rifles have been reworked into a Purple category rifle, reflecting their high tech look, along with a new winter variant !
COSTUME CONTEST
A new Super Heroine is in town !
Bad guys beware, because Ladybun is here !
congratulations to TokyoGalaxy Aka Kyo Mori for winning the contest !
the costume is available in the Chroma Falls village, near a christmas tree !
And big thanks to all the participants this year !
Sunshine Memoir
Yuyami
Shino
LoaMcLoa
Nsfy
Another Yojimbo
Ruthless Peasant
K.Mcrugen
JawSFM
Beach Glass
AbbyRin
Taake
WhiteBats
Guldric
aArianrhod
DoctorFil
Argy
Innuendo
Kutun
La creatura..........
Hope we didn't forget any !
Happy Holidays everyone !
