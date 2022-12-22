Winter Content Update

Dear Electricians,

We have a Christmas devlog for you, and in it: a major content update, a historic discount on the game, and a development Survey for Electrician Simulator.

The update we present in this devlog it's our collective work. Thanks to your suggestions in reviews, comments, and on Discord, we were able to prepare this Christmas content. You are probably very curious about what we have prepared for you at the end of the year, so without further elaboration, we invite you to read on.

Electrician Simulator Patch 1.5

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Santa Claus, who has brought new content for you to play with! As usual, his elves played a prank on us and left some of the content as a surprise for you. Therefore, to discover all the stuff, you must play the latest update!

Three New Missions

Save the Snowman - One of our customers has a snowman friend that he keeps in the refrigerator so that he can survive as long as possible. Unfortunately, something happened and there is no electricity in the fridge! You need to fix this issue as soon as possible because if you fail, the snowman will disappear forever.

House lighting contest - One of our customers is taking part in a contest for the best house lighting. He has already put up all the decorations, but when the TV came down to record the Christmas competition, it turned out that not everything works as it should. Save your client, fix the Christmas decorations, and help him win the competition!

Surprise mission - In this mission, one of our old customer's returns and asks us for help again. Here you already have to discover for yourselves who it might be...

New workshop tasks

Christmas toy train - Santa's helpers have messed up again! Unfortunately, the toy train that was prepared by them is not working. Fix the queue and save the children's Christmas!

Gift drone - Santa Claus is a wise man, so this year he's giving out presents not only with a reindeer-drawn sleigh but also with a drone! Unfortunately, one of his drones has broken down and won't fly. Repair the device in your workshop and help Santa deliver presents.

Robo gift - Another broken toy that was supposed to be a gift for a child. Fortunately, Santa knows the best expert in town who will help him fix what the elves broke!

New items

A whole bunch of new Christmas items are coming in the latest update. Among them are Christmas trees with lightning, candy cane-shaped lamps, a working dartboard, a working turntable, a new ceiling lamp, and a new screwdriver!

A Christmas vibe

What would Christmas be without snow and decorations? In the latest update, the garage will be decorated with Christmas ornaments, and it will be snowing outside the window!

DLC survey

We are very keen for you to influence the development of the game. We are planning to create DLC that will introduce a whole lot of new content and extend the game time. We'd like to ask you some questions in a Survey that will help us prepare better DLC. To participate in the survey click here or click the banner below.

Historic discount on Electrician Simulator

Christmas is a time of gift-giving and shopping. We also want to gift you something more than just new content, so we have prepared a historic discount on our game for you! For the duration of the Christmas Steam sale Electrician Simulator will be 35% cheaper!.

Further game development

The development of our production is what is most important to us at the moment, so in the last devlog, we presented you our roadmap. Thanks to this roadmap, you will find out when you can expect new updates!

Thank you for being with us.

We wish you a very merry Christmas!

Take IT Studio! & Gaming Factory