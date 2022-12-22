Nightmare & Tic-Tac-Toe Ability Patch

0.6.5.0 Patch Notes

tl;dr; New ability called Nightmare, combined the Tic ability and the Tac ability to be Tic-Tac-Toe

Hi All,

This patch was focused on adding a new ability and reworking the Tic and Tac abilities. My next goal will be to add more Characters to the game. This new ability was based on an idea from a player so please share your idea over in the Chess Survivors’ discord. A quick note, I’ve recently started a new job and have had less time to dedicate to the development of Chess Survivors. I fully plan to execute on the roadmap I posted previously, but please adjust your expectation for the frequency of major patches. As always, thanks for playing my little game. Stay safe out there!

Cheers,

Aarimous

New Ability

Added a new ability called Nightmare. This was another great idea from one of you players. This ability is themed around dealing damage to specific nearby tiles. My hope is that this will reward careful movement to deal large burst of damage to a targeted location.

Added “Nightmare” to the base ability loot pool.

Nightmare’s description: “Automatically target nearby tiles based on normal knight movement patterns. On cooldown, spawn projectiles on the targeted tiles dealing damage to any enemies on those tiles. The targets will then be rotated clockwise.”

Reworked Ability

The Tic ability and Tac ability are boring. I had originally created these hoping to add a hidden interaction “Toe” which would trigger if you got both abilities (get it Tic-Tac-Toe). I think this is still a great idea, but that doesn’t solve the core issue here, Tic and Tac are just too close to the same ability. My design goal for abilities is for them to feel unique or at provide meaningful tradeoffs for early power vs risky late game scaling. So my solution is to combine Tic and Tac to be one new ability called “Tic-Tac-Toe”. The feels way more thematic and makes the ability stand out on it’s own. Previously Tic and Tac felt like nice to have’s but never part of the core build.

Remove Tic from the ability loot pool

Remove Tac from the ability loot pool

Added Tic-Tac-Toe to the ability loot pool.

Tic-Tac-Toe’s Description: “Fire a burst of projectiles around the player for 3 turns in a row. First burst is X’s in the diagonal directions. Second burst is O’s in the cardinal directions. Final burst is both X’s and O’s. Number of Projectile modifiers have no effect.”

New Relics

In a future patch I plan to do a massive update to the relics system. But I had a nice request from one of you beautiful players to add these two relics and it wasn’t to hard so here you go. Go find out what they do. :)

Added “Gift to Plebs” to the base relic loot pool

Added “Gift to Protectors” to the base relic loot pool

Bug fixes:

I’m sure there were some bugs fixed, but I can’t remember them.