Labyrinthine Christmas Encore

Hello Maze Dwellers!

As we wrap up for Christmas, we wanted to drop one last update to give players something extra to hunt for over the holiday season. This update adds 6 new cosmetics to be found, limited to the Christmas season.

Christmas Tree Glowstick

Snowflake Glowstick

Candy Cane Glowstick

Christmas Pig Bauble Lantern

Christmas Pig Pudding Lantern

Mistletoe Hat

Alongside the new cosmetics, we have also fixed a bunch of bugs, mainly relating to VR.

We hope everyone has a great Christmas/Holiday Season and a Happy New Year!