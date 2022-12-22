 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Labyrinthine update for 22 December 2022

Labyrinthine Christmas Encore

Share · View all patches · Build 10199975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Maze Dwellers!

As we wrap up for Christmas, we wanted to drop one last update to give players something extra to hunt for over the holiday season. This update adds 6 new cosmetics to be found, limited to the Christmas season.

  • Christmas Tree Glowstick
  • Snowflake Glowstick
  • Candy Cane Glowstick
  • Christmas Pig Bauble Lantern
  • Christmas Pig Pudding Lantern
  • Mistletoe Hat

Alongside the new cosmetics, we have also fixed a bunch of bugs, mainly relating to VR.

We hope everyone has a great Christmas/Holiday Season and a Happy New Year!

Changed files in this update

Labyrinthine Content Depot 1302241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link