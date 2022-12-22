 Skip to content

My Giant Friend update for 22 December 2022

Patch 1.0.2a

Patch 1.0.2a · Build 10199958

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Turkish and Spanish - Latin America languages have been added to the game.

Thank you all for supporting the game and we hope you all be able to understand our giant story!

Hentai Room Team

