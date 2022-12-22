Patch 1.0.2a

Turkish and Spanish - Latin America languages have been added to the game.
Thank you all for supporting the game and we hope you all be able to understand our giant story!
Hentai Room Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Turkish and Spanish - Latin America languages have been added to the game.
Thank you all for supporting the game and we hope you all be able to understand our giant story!
Hentai Room Team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update