Lust Theory Christmas Adventure

NOTE: Once you complete the game, a button for this event will appear in the upper right corner of the game.

Join us in this Christmas adventure, where you get to play a role as the new manager working alongside "Santa" while SHE tries to prepare everything in time for the busiest day of the year.

In between packing presents, running away from raged reindeer, and toxic potions, try not to die from the excruciating cold weather.

And what better way to keep warm then having sex with all the girls. 🙂

Since we don't wanna keep you guessing, let us spoil the fun a bit:

Slippery scenes with Megan at the shared hot spring.

Determined to keep quiet while stuck in the storage room with Zoe.

With you being the missing key for her potion, Nicole gets desperate.

Comforting Elizabeth when the pressure gets too much, booze involved.

Riding reindeer isn't your strongest suit, but Jessica wishes to help you learn.

Content:

3049 IMAGES

94 ANIMATIONS

Gameplay:

6 "Lust Time" events (interactive sex scenes)

Please note: Voice overs for this DLC will be added at a later time.