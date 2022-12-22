PlateUp! Holiday update and 30% discount!

Hello chefs!

We are excited to announce the Holiday update is here and is available with a 30% discount! So sit down by the fireplace and let us tell you what you can expect from this update!

New Map

The new North Pole setting map won't just get you in the Holiday spirit - it is also is a unique map for those with with automation in mind. Not only does the map itself cater to the automation enthusiasts but there is also a new setting card that will guarantee more conveyers, allowing you to create the Santa's workshop of restaurants.

Steam Workshop Support

We have seen some amazing early access mods in the past few months and are now making it easier than ever for players to access and create mods using the Steam Workshop - so please put your hands together as we officially launch Steam Workshop support with this update.

We will have a guide on modding and the Steam workshop very soon.

Turkey as a main dish

This update also comes with three new turkey-based cards that will allow you to serve a traditional seasonal dinner and attempt those all-important turkey-based runs.

New hats and decorations

New Christmas-themed hats and decorations have been added. So get into the Holiday spirit and spread the festive cheer by dressing up and decking out your restaurant with these new decorations.

You will also find a host of bug fixes and quality of life improvements with this update. Stay tuned for the patch notes to see more detail on what these are.

We hope you enjoy this update and have a wonderful Holiday period and we look forward to seeing you in the new year with more exciting content!

Happy Holidays!