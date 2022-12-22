Hold Your Own 10.1.2 Small Update

v10.1.2 Hotfix

Improved player building part LoDs to hopefully help with performance around large bases. Reworked player building part collisions that were allowing Insurgent projectiles from passing through walls and windows. Note, windows on wooden walls do not have window panes and both the player and Insurgents can shoot through them if you're standing in front of the window opening. Doorways, if the door is open, also pass projectiles. Enlarged Insurgent 'capsules' such that when they collide with player base walls their weapons don't show through. This was allowing projectiles to reach the player by bypassing the wall collision. This fix is a balance problem and should improve it but not totally eliminate it. If the capsule is made too large the NPCs can get stuck on terrain. Please report any instances of NPCs getting stuck between trees and such. Fixed missing Total Crafting Time on Control Panel crafting screen. Fixed crafting menu tooltip missing clothing heating/cooling information. Fixed typo on Heli Body Repair quest description. Fixed Setup The Outpost mission that was not registering placement of items in the Resistance Outpost. Please pick up items that were placed and then replace them. You can check that items were registered when placed by looking at the quest tab in your inventory screen or when interacting with Stan. Fixed two floor sections in the Resistance Outpost that would not give credit for placed objects in Setup The Outpost mission.

NOTE; Chamomile Tea's primary restoration is Health with a recent update. If Health is full then you won't be able to drink Chamomile Tea. Green Tea's primary restoration is Thirst, if thirst is full you won't be able to drink Green Tea. Eventually every food will have a primary restoration and some will have secondary and tertiary restoration/depletion. If the primary is full then you won't be able to use that item. Hot Cocoa is the same, it's primary restoration is Thirst, if Thirst is full you won't be able to drink Hot Cocoa. This is an ongoing refinement to consumables so as to provide differentiation especially among high end items.

Thank you all for reporting bugs, it is always appreciated!