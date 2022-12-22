Christmas Event | Game Update 0.12.22.0ea

Hello everyone,

today as we promised we are pushing a Christmas Event together with a game update. As some of you may already know, we have been struggling with internal problems for the last few weeks. As a result of resolving the issue - MasterCode (programmer) is no longer the developer of Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 and a new lead programmer (Damian) has been hired for the project.

The rest of the team is still with us and together with Damian they will bring fresh air into the project and everything will speed up in the upcoming weeks. But for now, we are delivering today something that we had to do alone with our interns and junior programmers - which wasn't an easy job when someone leaves you without any help but it was time for everyone to learn a few things! So, what are we bringing today?

Christmas Event

Since today's update (Dec 22th, 2022) you will be able to take part in a time-limited Christmas Event, where you will be able to receive special gifts.

The event is pretty simple and similar to Halloween one but you will be able to fish in the winter version of Zalesie Letnisko.

The event has two parts:

ːgoldenfishː Part 1: Fishing Quests

⭐ 5 carp caught

Gift: Lure Speciale© Candy Cane 12gr

New Christmas tree decoration: gifts

⭐ 15 carp caught:

New Christmas tree decoration: Christmas balls

⭐ 30 carp caught:

Gift: Reel Speciale© Claus 45 (CHE22)

New Christmas tree decoration: Christmas tree lights

⭐50 carp caught:

Gift: Rod Speciale© Advent Spinning (CHE22)

New Christmas tree decoration: Christmas tree topper

🧦Part 2: Christmas socks

⭐Find 5 Christmas socks:

Gift: Float Speciale© Snowman (CHE22)

Gift: Gingerbread Man (50x)

And the last thing - if you will catch all 50 carp, you will get a special in-game achievement :)

But let's move to changelog and we will talk about a few things.

Changelog | 0.12.22.0ea

New

Added Christmas Event

Added fluo fishing lines: UFE© FLUO Classic 0.23 UFE© FLUO Classic 0.30 UFE© FLUO Classic 0.36 UFE© FLUO Classic 0.45 UFE© FLUO Medium 0.51 UFE© FLUO Medium 0.55 UFE© FLUO Medium 0.60 UFE© FLUO Medium 0.65 UFE© FLUO Expert 0.75 UFE© FLUO Expert 0.80 UFE© FLUO Expert 0.86

Added casting rods: Sakura® Ionizer Bass INCB 681 MH Sakura® Redbird RDC 662 Sakura® Redbird RDC 742

Added casting reels: Sakura® LIGERO 65 SBC Sakura® LIGERO 64 SBC Sakura® LIGERO 72 SBC Sakura® WOMBAT 65 PWR



Changes:

Changed monthly quest with Garfish for different fish (garfish was to repetitive);

Changed maximum weight for fish on maps Russia: new max fish weight is now 1256.00 kg Thailand: new max fish weight is now 727.0 kg



Know issues:

The missing summary screen is customized for BIG fish. Right now player avatar hold 100kg+ fish in his hands;

Small problem with lures not attracting properly the biggest fish;

Minor problems with fishing equipment durability and big fish fights.

So...watch out your fingers as big boys are back in town!