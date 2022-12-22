Christmas and New Year Event

Will last until January 10, 2023!

Winter has come in the Wild Terra world. Snow fell, ponds were covered with ice and became passable. Collect snow, make snowballs, arrange snow battles.

But something is wrong here ... The inhabitants of the Corrupted Lands decided to wreck Christmas! A group of Woodwoses under the leadership of Grandfather Alfar in every possible way tries to interfere with the holiday, they cut down trees, steal Christmas decorations and Christmas presents. The holiday is at stake! Evil must be stopped!

Unfortunately, the monsters are protected by the strongest shamanic magic and only a snow fight is able to stop them ... The victory over the Christmas Woodwoses will give you various materials and decorations for the holiday, and if you take away "Stolen Christmas Gifts" from them, you can return them through auction and get valuable Christmas items!

Decorate your dominium with Christmas decorations, and don't forget to set up a Christmas tree to receive gifts. First, you need to cut a good fir tree. But it’s not so simple, so prepare your very best ax and be patient. You can also try growing your fir tree forest to increase the chance of catching a good Christmas tree. After installing the Christmas tree, you can decorate it with toys and receive gifts for it (you can decorate a tree every 18 hours).

To receive a Christmas gift from Santa Claus, you need to install a Christmas sock in your dominium and put snowflakes in it. The more snowflakes you put, the better the gift will be. Collect as many snowflakes as possible, and only then open the sock to see what lies there.

Log in from January 1st to January 3rd, find the Royal Christmas Tree and claim your gift!

What's new in this event:

New event currency mechanics. Now any event currency, upon receipt, will not take up extra space in the inventory, but will be displayed separately as an additional resource. It is also important to remember that at the end of the event, all event currency will be removed, so make sure you spend it all!

Added 5 new daily Christmas quests. You can only receive one quest per day.

Added 4 new Christmas character portraits. You can find them in the Christmas box.

Added 4 new statues of different animals. They will change their appearance depending on the season. You can find them in the Christmas box.

Added 2 new plants for decoration. They will change their appearance depending on the season. You can find them in the Christmas box.

Added 3 new "Christmas sock" decorations on the back. You can find them in the Christmas box.

Added new "Christmas hats" (3 colors) with a unique bonus. You can find them in the Christmas box or buy them at the auction.

Added a new "Christmas Box" with new items inside. Also, last year's "Christmas Box” remained in the game, but now it is impossible to get new event items from it.

Added a new type of mob "Grinch Helper Woodwose", which can appear when completing orders from Santa and interfere with you by throwing snowballs.

Added a new type of winter animals (Deer, Boar, Wolf, Bear) that can be caught and tamed.

Christmas and white mounts can be exchanged for "Christmas boxes".

Small changes in the crafting and construction of event items and buildings.

Added "Stolen Christmas Presents" to the loot of any type of treasure map.

When opening locked Bronze, Iron and Steel chests, you can get "Snowflakes".

Stolen Christmas gifts can be used by players to trade in the auction.

Changes to Santa's Unique Quest Chain:

A new character portrait has been added as a reward.

Added a Christmas sock as a reward that can be hung on your back.

A new unique building "Caramel Oven" has been added as a reward.

Other game changes: