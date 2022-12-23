Update Ver.EA1.01b

Share · View all patches · Build 10199821 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 08:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!

Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.01b.

■Controllers

Changed the way controllers are recognized. Fixed the issue where if the game detected the data of a previously-registered controller on the computer, that controller would be prioritized over the currently connected controller

■UI

Spell Setup Screen:

Added videos to explain spell effects.

Battle UI:

Added the Drive Gauge under the opponent's HP bar at the top of the screen.

Added visual indication for Guard Break, insufficient Boost Gauge, and reloading.

The text under the Drive Gauge will now change to display "SPARK DRIVE" when activating Spark Drive.

Network Mode UI:

Implemented additional text.

■Network Mode

Adjusted synchronization processes. (This is an ongoing adjustment)

Fixed a bug where successful attacks did not raise the attacker's Drive Gauge.

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.

PLAYISM

Twitter

Facebook

PLAYISM Official Site

PLAYISM Publisher Page