Update Ver.EA1.01b

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.01b.
■Controllers
- Changed the way controllers are recognized. Fixed the issue where if the game detected the data of a previously-registered controller on the computer, that controller would be prioritized over the currently connected controller
■UI
Spell Setup Screen:
- Added videos to explain spell effects.
Battle UI:
- Added the Drive Gauge under the opponent's HP bar at the top of the screen.
- Added visual indication for Guard Break, insufficient Boost Gauge, and reloading.
- The text under the Drive Gauge will now change to display "SPARK DRIVE" when activating Spark Drive.
Network Mode UI:
- Implemented additional text.
■Network Mode
- Adjusted synchronization processes. (This is an ongoing adjustment)
- Fixed a bug where successful attacks did not raise the attacker's Drive Gauge.
Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.
