Winter Helliday - Patch Notes

We are very excited to share the patch notes for the Winter Helliday Update with you! The team has been working extra hard to bring you these fantastic new features, including:

So without further ado, let's jump right in:

To celebrate the coming holidays, we decided to schedule an in-game event for Hell is Others: the Winter Helliday, which will last from December 22 to January 5 and allow you to get numerous and exclusive new furniture, wallpapers, and household items!

We also worked on a new group of enemies, aiming to create more variety for PVE and add levels of complexity and surprise to PVP challenges.

With the same objective in mind, we also worked on new devices, able to radically change a clash or force players to pay greater attention to the level design and the opponent's positioning. In our design, the function of the new devices will also be to give more stimuli to those who prefer a more stealthy or sneaky approach.

Here is short list of the fixes we included in this patch:

Fixed a bug that prevented players from dodging when touching a short obstacle.

Fixed the weapon wheel breaking when players had more than 14 weapons in their inventory.

This is our biggest update for the game since its launch; we can't wait to hear your feedback and see all the unique content you'll be able to create with the new tools and challenges implemented!

