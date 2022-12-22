Key Rebinding Added

Hi all,

This patch is for a small addition to the game to add in the ability to amend the Key bindings for the keyboard shortcuts. They can be edited in the 'Configure' area of the A.N.T. by clicking on the 'Keymap' button.

I've also made a couple of improvements to the sliders used in both the configure area and in-assignment sound options so that they are not so 'sticky'. Both SFX and Music sliders should react properly now for their respective uses.

I hope everyone is happy over the holiday season and for those that celebrate, enjoy the festivities.