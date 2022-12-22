Fix a bug when using Shadow Stone across scenes

Repairing the blood stained skirt will refresh and disappear when it passes the picture, causing the branch line unable to proceed

The ability to repair the stone of time causes the field of vision of the chase war to be blocked

Fix the bug that the custom interactive key does not work

Fix some monster through wall bugs

Join the map at the intersection of the village

Remove the effect of Time Stone on outsiders

Increase the difficulty of obtaining the Stone of Time

The Eye of Abyss will automatically kill the monster when it dies