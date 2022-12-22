 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AOI update for 22 December 2022

v0.6.15

Share · View all patches · Build 10199696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix a bug when using Shadow Stone across scenes
Repairing the blood stained skirt will refresh and disappear when it passes the picture, causing the branch line unable to proceed
The ability to repair the stone of time causes the field of vision of the chase war to be blocked
Fix the bug that the custom interactive key does not work
Fix some monster through wall bugs
Join the map at the intersection of the village
Remove the effect of Time Stone on outsiders
Increase the difficulty of obtaining the Stone of Time
The Eye of Abyss will automatically kill the monster when it dies

Changed files in this update

Depot 2212391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link