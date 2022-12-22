Fix a bug when using Shadow Stone across scenes
Repairing the blood stained skirt will refresh and disappear when it passes the picture, causing the branch line unable to proceed
The ability to repair the stone of time causes the field of vision of the chase war to be blocked
Fix the bug that the custom interactive key does not work
Fix some monster through wall bugs
Join the map at the intersection of the village
Remove the effect of Time Stone on outsiders
Increase the difficulty of obtaining the Stone of Time
The Eye of Abyss will automatically kill the monster when it dies
AOI update for 22 December 2022
v0.6.15
