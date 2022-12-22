12/22/2022 - 1.14

Dear Player.
The 2nd Score Attack event is upon us!
Event #2: Nazrin no Sagashimono? Collab
Run Duration
2022.12.22 ~ 2023.1.23
(Times provided in JST.)
A collaboration event with the in-development
game "Nazrin no Sagashimono?" by LittlePrayer!
Nazrin-related cards will make an appearance.
Collect lots of treasures and make it to the goal!
Participation Requirements:
-Player Level 3
Event-Specific Rules:
-Miko deck, Normal difficulty
-Event-specific starting deck and map layout
-Event cards will drop and appear in shops
-Treasures give 3x score bonus
-Starts on 2F, ends after finishing 3F
Changed files in this update