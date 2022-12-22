12/22/2022 - 1.14

Share · View all patches · Build 10199597 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 12:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Dear Player.

The 2nd Score Attack event is upon us!

====================================

Event #2: Nazrin no Sagashimono? Collab

Run Duration

2022.12.22 ~ 2023.1.23

(Times provided in JST.)

A collaboration event with the in-development

game "Nazrin no Sagashimono?" by LittlePrayer!

Nazrin-related cards will make an appearance.

Collect lots of treasures and make it to the goal!

Participation Requirements:

-Player Level 3

Event-Specific Rules:

-Miko deck, Normal difficulty

-Event-specific starting deck and map layout

-Event cards will drop and appear in shops

-Treasures give 3x score bonus

-Starts on 2F, ends after finishing 3F