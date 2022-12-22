 Skip to content

Dwarven Realms update for 22 December 2022

Another Mid season fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10199553

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⚔ Fixing many spawn issues with mobs
⚔ You will now be able to retrieve another building plan if yours is lost or destroyed
⚔ Fix inconsistency with start menu stat and actual stat name
⚔ Fixing ui typos with relics and the Sand Guardian
⚔ Increasing the range you can now interact with objects
⚔ Various fix sounds to connect to the settings sound effects
⚔ Fixed a bug where your mount will just stay on the map
⚔ Spawn points in some raptures will now be further distant from mobs initial spawns so you dont get insta gibbed
⚔ Archers arrow will now be a bit slower and have fire particles so you can maybe dodge them
⚔ Adding the ability to auto-run with caps lock or tilda(~) button
⚔ Fixing minor bug in the menu where you could not see your complete build

