Another Mid season fix

⚔ Fixing many spawn issues with mobs

⚔ You will now be able to retrieve another building plan if yours is lost or destroyed

⚔ Fix inconsistency with start menu stat and actual stat name

⚔ Fixing ui typos with relics and the Sand Guardian

⚔ Increasing the range you can now interact with objects

⚔ Various fix sounds to connect to the settings sound effects

⚔ Fixed a bug where your mount will just stay on the map

⚔ Spawn points in some raptures will now be further distant from mobs initial spawns so you dont get insta gibbed

⚔ Archers arrow will now be a bit slower and have fire particles so you can maybe dodge them

⚔ Adding the ability to auto-run with caps lock or tilda(~) button

⚔ Fixing minor bug in the menu where you could not see your complete build