Version 12.0 on beta branch

Hi People,

I have a biig update for you - currently on the beta branch. It adds some new content and three new mechanisms which hopefully will make the game more interesting, varied with a little more control if you know what you are doing:).

Brokbrog, the giant from Hythe

You will finally have a reason to visit him. Brokbrog can eat any kind of item and in some cases he will spit something out afterwards. For example, if you feed him any 2 rings he will probably spit out a new random ring. There are a bunch of such combinations right now with more to come.

Soul essence

Some of the bosses will drop their essence which will allow you to craft some items at Hythe. Those items are always the same. If this idea works out well I will have all bosses give essence and have their respective items that you can craft. The items are quite specific in what they do, so there won't be clear "always need to craft it" candidates.

Now you can give items to bottle knight! He will wield any weapon you give him, and wear any armor (or jewelry) that you give him. He will also use any items that you give to him. This creates an additional layer of item combinations and synergies between yourself and the bottle knight. As a consequence his base armor and resists were slightly reduced.

Another change is that the bottle knight will pick up some items by himself if he thinks they are better than what he has - however you can always ask him to give them back.

Other changes

New content

new special type of potions - grant you permanent buffs, at a cost

a bunch of new items

Changes in existing content

Grand Executioner level and fight slight rework

Calven Duning fight slight rework

Some enemies will pick up items

QoL changes

alt-tab will not force the game to revert to windowed mode

all rings, amulets and wands will have icon in the inventory - similiar to potions and scrolls - so that is easier to recognize them in the inventory

improved the visibility of item counts in inventory for stackable items

you can enable/disable chat sounds in in-game menu

you can enable/disable borderless mode in in-game menu

some clean up in text messages

Balance changes

slightly more drops on easy and normal difficulty on early levels

slightly more drops in early levels and slightly less drops later

bottle knight will last much longer before disappearing and he can also follow you between areas

Butchered convicts will now explode also on death

Bug fixes

bug fix for some messages in tutorial not disappearing

fixed duplicating item glitch when having 2 stacks with the same cursed/uncursed/blessed status

axe attack - swap places will move you even if you kill enemy

added some missing sound effects

Hope you have fun:)

Bartek