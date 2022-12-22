Update 0.8.1 - New Tricks

Greetings, everyone!

Our previous update has brought along some major changes (some of which we also examined in greater detail in subsequent articles). And what does Deflector do in response to change? It adapts! So today we would like to announce our next update and the bag of new trick it comes with.

What’s more, the Winter Sale is on, so read until the end to find out about the bargain we have in store for you on the freshly updated Deflector!

Let’s kick off with changes to the Specimens. Some have more and some have fewer but they’ll all have an effect:

Slasher

Slasher’s attacks now have increased range;

Slasher now generates Rage when dealing damage to enemies with his basic attack;

When Rage is available, Slasher’s Deflect ability consumes it, becoming wider and dealing more damage based on the amount of Rage consumed;

Slasher throws a sword by holding down and releasing Deflect. This consumes Rage.

Gunslinger

Gunslinger no longer has infinite range and his shots gain some spread;

Gunslinger’s Deflect ability now creates a deflecting screen that you can hold, drastically lowering your movement speed while you defend yourself;

Gunslinger’s active ability can now spawn up to 3 turrets by pressing the active ability button again within the first 5 seconds.

Spark

Spark’s active ability now fires a beam of light that deals damage and pierces through enemies.

Lightfist

Lightfist now marks enemies by hitting them with deflected projectiles;

Hitting marked enemies with Lightfist’s punches breaks the marks and inflicts additional damage;

Lightfist’s Deflect now pushes enemies. If this causes the enemy to collide with an object, it takes significant damage.

Your foes aren’t without some changes either! The following Great and Apex Viruses have been updated:

Great Viruses

The Serpent’s wave attack has been reworked;

wave attack has been reworked; Obelisk’s attacks have been improved. The fight should be more dynamic now!

Apex Virus

Horned Giant has made some renovations to its arena, changing its shape;

has made some renovations to its arena, changing its shape; Horned Giant had an overhaul to its attacks, with some being removed;

had an overhaul to its attacks, with some being removed; Horned Giant now summons two walls in the second phase of the fight. They will shoot lines of projectiles periodically

While those are some of the changes easy to put a Specimen or Virus’ nametag to, there’s also a slew of other improvements to the game! Here’s a list of more general changes you’ll find in the game following this update:

Some specimen evolutions have been updated to match the changes to the Specimens;

Great and Apex viruses can now be affected by Altered states;

Freeze now reduces the affected enemy’s movement speed and projectile velocity instead of stunning. Bonus effects have been upgraded accordingly;

4 new mutations added to the roster. They’ll be unlocked by default;

4 additional new mutations added to the roster. They’ll be unlocked by increasing your Research Level;

Inner Roots (Nucleolus) now roots the enemy and deals damage;

Little Crawler (Nucleolus) added. It summons spider minions to aid you in combat!

Bugs

Resolved issue that caused chasing laser anomaly to appear too close;

Resolved game occasionally softlocking when pausing just before Oogles picked you up at the end of the room;

Resolved anomalous Toxic Tentacle behavior causing them to sometimes not appear/reappear properly.

That’s it for the update!

What’s more, you can pick up Deflector with all its most up-to-date features at a 25% discount! Deflector is part of the Winter Sale and is available at this special festive price from Dec 22, 2022 - Jan 5, 2023 10am Pacific. Don’t miss it!

**Full Patch Note List

**

Version 0.8.1.2

Character changes

Gunslinger

Range is no longer infinite and has spread

Deflect is now a deflecting wall you can hold.

Gunslinger can spawn up to 3 turrets during the first 5 seconds when using the active ability.

Spark

Active ability is now a light beam that deals damage and pierce enemies.

Lightfist

Lightfist can now mark enemies with deflected bullets.

Hitting marked enemies with your fists will break the marks, dealing additional damage.

Now can push enemies back with deflect. If an enemy collides with an obstacle with the push, it receives great damage.

Slasher

Slasher has now increased range.

Slasher now generates Rage when damaging enemies with his main attack.

Slasher can deflect now is wider consumes rage, dealing damage based on the rage consumed.

Hold and release deflect allow you to throw a sword. Consumes rage and deals damage based on it.

Altered states now can be applied to Great and Apex viruses

No longer stuns the enemy.

Now reduces its movement speed and bullet speed.

8 new neutral mutation added

4 will be unlocked by default

4 will require to be unlocked through the Research level.

Great virus changes

Macarena waves attack has been reworked.

Obelisk attacks have been improved to make the fight more dynamic.

Horned Giant changes

Arena is no longer a circle

Some attacks have been removed and some others updated

In the second phase, summon two walls that shoot lines of bullets periodically.

**Skill changes

**

Nucleolus



Inner roots: Now roots and deals damage.

New nucleoli added, Little Crawler, which summons spiders to aid you in combat.

Spinning swords: No longer moves towards enemies, but attracts them to the center during some time.

Mutations

Deflect burst damage percentage increased: 60 > 120

Minefield damage percentage increased: 120 > 150

Lightning strike damage percentage increased: 100 > 150

Deflective weapon damage percentage increased: 50> 80

Bone Claw damage percentage increased: 50> 60

Deflective Wave damage percentage increased: 70> 100

Fast Deflect damage percentage increased: 50> 80

Charged Disc damage percentage increased: 60>120

**Evolutions

**

Some of them have been updated to match new specimens playstyles.

Enemies HP bars updated

Attributes user interface in the DNA board updated.

Now it is possible to display any node description in the map when hovering the mouse over them.

