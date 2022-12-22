 Skip to content

Kynseed update for 22 December 2022

Hotfix Update 1.0.0.9315

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ
❌ Fix for new day empty house crash
❌ Fix for some dating spots where the id was wrong causing a crash
❌ Fix for larder shelf of the goods store cutting off left hand tabs

