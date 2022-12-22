DECEMBER UPDATE

of all, we want to say hello to all of you. Our game was published recently and attracted great attention. We thank you, our valuable players, for this. Today we bring you a big update. Hope you like this update...**_

FIXES

First of all, we had the opportunity to correct our mistakes. Here are a few of our fixes...

Mouse sensitivity fixed.

Fixed a freeze bug caused by mouse sensitivity. In case the error occurs again, you can return to the pause menu and then immediately return to the game. Thus, the error will be corrected.

Fixed some texture bugs.

The sliders in the game settings and sound settings in our settings menu have been fixed again.

The size of the button in the creators and developers section has been reorganized.

MODIFIED

Our game now has characters with both primary and tertiary perspectives.

The mouse sensitivities of both have been adjusted. so you can manipulate these characters. With these adjustments, you will be able to experience different combat modes and fight different challenges in different difficulties.

Added new tertiary perspective character.

Added Wonderland maps. These; Islands I, Islands II and Maze.

Added Ancient map.

Added new dashboard that will show you how long it takes to complete new maps. Thanks to this dashboard, you will be able to see how many seconds or minutes you have finished the game. Of course, this panel will be used not only for this purpose, but also to keep the records of the big competition that will be held in the future.

A new lobby has been added for you to access new maps.

Teleport points have been added where you can access maps to embark on new adventures on new maps.

Added checkpoints on new maps.

Added checkpoint music/sound so that you can hear a fx sound when you pass through checkpoints.

Added new music for new maps. Added 5 music in total.

Added new map selection menu that will allow you to select both previous maps and new maps.

Added Kill Z. Added Kill Z to take effect on these new maps. When you fall from the tracks, you will be directed to the checkpoint or starting point.

DEVELOPER NOTES

As you can see, we have come to you with a very big update. We are sure you will all love this update. We will continue to keep our game updated and active as much as we can. Your comments and suggestions are very important for us to do this.

Please do not hesitate to give us your suggestions and comments. Good luck to you all in advance. See you in the next update...

Best Regards

ROYAL TEAM