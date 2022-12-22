Hello friends. I invite you to the far cordon to the event location "Winter Fairy Tale"

New Year's events will last until January 13 inclusive

Stage 1: Christmas Tree decoration

Every day, a daily task will be available at the Winter Fairy Tale lake, after completing which you will receive a Christmas tree toy. Having a toy, activate the Christmas tree and get a buff on experience and the price of fish for 4 hours, as well as a snowflake. The more decorated the Christmas tree is, the more buff you get.

If you close the lake for a bronze medal, tasks with an increased reward will become available to you.

If you have decorated the Christmas tree to the maximum, and you still have toys, you can use them, getting additional experience (from 5 to 20 thousand)

_* All fish on the lake Winter Fairy Tale has a special tag "winter" that doubles the price of fish

Keep in mind that getting a new buff before the old one expires does not update the buff. No need to decorate the Christmas tree with several toys at once, you will lose time of increased experience _

Stage 2: Christmas Tree decoration

A fully dressed Christmas tree begins to give gifts. Each gift contains a certain amount of money (from 500 to 10,000 coins) and a random gift of ordinary and rare items.

The gift is available once a day.

Constantly during the event

For the snowflakes you receive, you can buy special Christmas products in the store. Also, snowflakes can be earned by completing regular tasks on this base.

If there are more than 100 people on the location, the chat stops broadcasting green fish. If 500 people are in the location, the chat stops broadcasting the blue fish, only trophies will be displayed.